Three men are hospitalized after they were shot Friday night in Wilmington.
Officers found 2 victims, ages 22 and 48, in the 1300 block of East 29th Street around 6:45 PM, and found out a 50-year-old man had been taken to the hospital in a private car, city police said.
All 3 victims are listed in stable condition.
There's no information at this point about a suspect, so police are asking anyone who can help investigators piece together the details of what happened to call Anthony Ford at (302) 576.3606.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.