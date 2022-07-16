A special education teacher in Wilmington is accused of raping a 15-year-old student, and police are asking any other victims to come forward.
Detectives found out about the relationship between the student at the High Road School of Delaware in Wilmington and the teacher, James Garfield, New Castle County Police said.
Investigators found evidence confirming the student's account, and after a search of Garfield's home, he was arrested and charged with felony rape and related offenses.
Garfield was booked into the Howard Young Prison, and police are asking any other victims to call Detective Alex Laux at (302)395.2756 or via e-mail Alex.Laux@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.
Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP.3333 or visit us on Facebook (IM) at New Castle County Police.