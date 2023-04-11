Some Wilmington students are realizing that squash - the racquet sport - is more than just a game.
First State Squash will carry its program forward at its new home on South Walnut Street, close to the Wilmington riverfront. A ribbon-cutting event was held Tuesday.
In addition to glass-enclosed courts, the new FSS facility also contains flexible learning space for classroom and small-group work, and other amenities that serve Wilmington youth.
According to First State Squash Executive Director Owen Butler, it offers year-round tuition-free programming for students in grades five-through-nine, all of whom attend or once-attended Wilmington's public and charter Title 1 schools - "with the goal of starting to work alongside them in fifth grade and provide them with tuition-free squash instruction and academic support to and through college graduation."
Discussing First State Squash's new home, Butler said "this was a previously-built building about 18 years ago. It comes fully equipped with all of the squash facilities we need. The organization was very fortunate enough to transform this space to fit our academic needs as well."
FSS participants during the summer months also take part in 20-to-25 days of literacy instruction and squash training. They also have access to health- and wellness workshops, and are able to participate in community service projects.
The State of Delaware made an investment into the expansion through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to open a facility that will welcome hundreds of deserving students for many years to come. Having launched only seven years ago, this is an important step forward for the youth squash community in Delaware,” 0FSS Board Chair Christine Schiltz said.
Two youth squash ambassadors spoke about the benefits of the program Tuesday.
"Learning how to play the sport, making connection with people, at competitions, meeting new people at competitions - it allows me to have an athletic outlet," Aubrey Bing of Padua Academy said.
"It's helped me grow as an individual," Solomon Abbey of Salesianum School said, adding that it's helped him to get out of his "personal bubble."
"I've been able to open up a lot more, and meeting people."
First State Squash holds its public opening May 19th and May 20th, in conjunction with its annual fundraiser "The Racquet."