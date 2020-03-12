Wilmington's annual Saint Patrick's Day parade is another casualty of the Coronavirus scare.
The Irish Culture Club of Delaware said Thursday it was "with great sadness and disappointment" that this Saturday's activities were called off.
Philadelphia, Boston and New York are among other cities that have called off their Saint Patrick's Day parades due to suggestions that crowds be limited in size.
"We feel that the health and welfare of our community is more important than any other factor and wish that everyone understands that we came to this decision with the sincere hope that this virus is contained rapidly," the Irish Culture Club of Delaware stated on its Facebook page.