A state lawmaker who represents the City of Wilmington chose Juneteenth to announce her candidacy for statewide office in 2024: the Democratic nomination for Lieutenant Governor.
Representative Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, is also a former city council member. She also previously sought the office of Lieutenant Governor. It is an independently-elected office although candidates often run as a team, especially after the primary.
“My decision to run for the office of Lt. Governor comes after years of dedicated service to represent the citizens of Delaware. I am passionate about protecting the best interests of children, the elderly, and those who have been marginalized due to their economic status, race, or personal beliefs. As Lt. Governor I will continue to be a boots-on-the-ground advocate for all Delaware citizens,” Dorsey Walker said. “My decision to announce on Juneteenth is symbolic of the advancements made by people of color, women, and those who seek the freedom that comes with change for the advancement of all mankind.”
Sherry Dorsey Walker was first elected to the House of Representatives in the 3rd District in 2018. She said she would continue working to ensure that people have access to voting rights, affordable housing criminal justice reform and "environmental justice reform."