Delaware state Senator Darius Brown, who represents Wilmington, was arrested in connection to a domestic fight after allegedly punching a woman in the side of the head over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Delaware State Police, Brown, 39, and the 44-year-old victim were at the Taverna Rustic Italian Restaurant at 3549 Silverside Road on Sunday, May 16, 2021, around 6:20 p.m. when the pair began arguing over a social media post.
Police said after the Democratic senator punched the victim, Brown got up and shattered a glass by throwing it across the room, then left prior to police arrival.
The victim had redness to the side of her face, but did not require medical attention, authorities said.
Brown, who's also a former Wilmington City Councilman, turned himself in to Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and was charged with misdemeanors--offensive touching and disorderly conduct. He was released on his own recognizance.
Brown, who was absent from legislative session Tuesday, did not return WDEL's request for comment.
State Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola said he'd consider taking formal action against Brown in response to the allegations.
“Accusations of domestic violence are serious and in direct conflict with the values of the Delaware Senate Democratic Caucus," said Sokola, a Democrat from Newark. "However, a presumption of innocence is one of the most sacred principles in the American criminal justice system. I will carefully consider whether any formal actions are warranted in the coming days as we learn more about this incident.”
---
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report.