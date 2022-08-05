Wilmington taxpayers are getting a bit of a reprieve.
The city's finance office says property tax bills are being mailed late this year, so the payment due date has been extended by a month to September 30th.
Officials say a misprint on the bills by a third-party contractor - resulting in incorrect tax amounts on thousands of bills - is causing the delay.
Property owners normally get their bills in late July. The city is hoping the bills will get into the mail beginning next week.
If residents or businesses have questions, contact the City’s Customer Service Center at 311.