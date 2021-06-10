Anyone looking to receive a permit for an outdoor event in the city of Wilmington must now also offer vaccinations at the event, Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Thursday.
The Family Fun Day and Community Vaccination Event is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Woodlawn Park, at 4th and Ferris streets on Wilmington's West Side, and will be the first such modified event.
City Councilwoman Maria Cabrera, also the event's organizer, said the event is open to all, but there will be an emphasis placed on getting Wilmington's Hispanic and Latinx community members to attend and get vaccinated, as its one of the city's more underserved populations for vaccinations.
"Statistics show that the Hispanic community has the lowest rate of COVID-19 in vaccinations in Delaware," said Cabrera in a release. "We account for just 6.9% of the state’s vaccinated individuals. As trusted community leaders, it is important that we lead by example. That is why I’m grateful that Mike Beltran of The Roberto Clemente League, which is headquartered at Woodlawn Park and hosting this event, will be getting his first vaccinate dose Saturday afternoon. Also on Saturday, Spanish-speaking members of the community can ask questions and get information in their native language, which makes a huge difference."