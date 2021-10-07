Elected officials in Wilmington are required to complete yearly ethics training, and beginning next year, the public will have the chance to verify they have completed the course.
Wilmington City Council, with some objections, voted to have the Wilmington Ethics Commission compile a list of those officials who have completed the training.
All Wilmington employees, including elected officials, are required to attend a training presentation yearly, either in-person or from a recording.
Under an ordinance presented by Councilman James Spadola passed Thursday, the city will post a list of the elected officials who have completed the training.
Spadola's bill originally had the website listing only those who had failed to complete the training, but decided to reverse the process.
"This is asking transparency of ourselves. It's easy for us to ask other people to be transparent, I'm asking us to be transparent to ourselves."
Councilwoman Michelle Harlee voted "present" on a failed amendment offered by Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver that would have removed the requirement for the names to go on the website.
"That's going a little extreme. We're all elected officials, we're all adults, most of us run homes. I feel as though I trust my councilmembers to do the right thing, to take the training.
Councilwoman Shané Darby agreed, as he vote was supored by Rysheema Dixon and Oliver.
"I don't get the intention, I don't know if it's supposed to be like a public ridicule. I don't know what's the purpose of it, I don't think it's needed, I think everything else in it is needed.
Besides Harliee, Bregetta Fields and Yolanda McCoy also voted present, with Loretta Walsh being excused from the meeting.
Councilwoman Maria Cabrera voted to release the names.
"I think accountability is important, and we as leaders have to be the ones who stand up to it. Honestly, I have no problems with public shaming because I know I vote for people and hope that they do their jobs and they don't. There are people who just aren't representing us the way that they should."
Council President Trippi Congo said, at least based on the past few years, no one had anything to worry about.
"I don't really see a problem with the names being published. We've all done it, especially those of us who have been on council for a second term, we've all done it annually, it just holds us accountable."
Their yes votes on the amendment were joined by Linda Gray, Chris Johnson, Nate Field, Spadola, and Congo.
After the amendment failed, the entire ethics package was based without objection, although Darby and McCoy both chose to vote present.
If approved by Mayor Mike Purzycki, the first ethics training cycle from January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022 would satisfy the initial released. At which point it would then become an annual list.