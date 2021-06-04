Wilmington will once again be disconnecting your water service if you don't pay your bills.
Disconnections had been stopped since March of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the mayor's office said utility shut-offs will resume next Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Anyone with delinquent bills is urged to call 311 to set up a payment plan or discuss options that could include dismissing some of the penalties and interest or enrollment in the Utility Program Assistance Fund. Anyone who receives a water disconnection notice is urged to call 311 immediately.
Any bill past 60 days due could result in a water disconnection, but the city said for the next six months it will focus on the longest and largest delinquencies.
Customers can also dispute their water bills by calling 311.
"We are committed to working with each customer to ensure that the bill is correct based on consumption and previous payment information," said the mayor's office.
According to the City’s water disconnection policy:
- being delinquent in payments for more than 60 days will make a customer eligible for a water disconnection notice; however, the City will be focusing on its most outstanding and largest delinquencies during the next six months.
- customers are urged to access Wilmington’s Utility Program Assistance Fund for help in paying a bill at this link.
- a customer who receives a water disconnection notice should immediately contact the 311 Customer Service Center to enter into a payment agreement that could possibly include dismissing some of the penalties and interest, or to enroll in the Utility Program Assistance Fund.
- customers who are already on a payment arrangement will not receive a water disconnection notice unless they fail to stay current with their monthly payment charge
- customers can avoid a water disconnection notice by reviewing their bills monthly. After a customer is more than 30 days delinquent, they should call 311, request payment assistance, and speak to an Account Services representative.
