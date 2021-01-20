Joe Biden is shining a light on Delaware like the tiny state has never had before.
The inauguration of President-elect Biden is putting the second-smallest state (by size) -- and the sixth-least populated -- into the spotlight on Jan. 20 when Delaware's best-known resident becomes the most famous person on Earth.
Alas, Delaware will remain without the distinction of having a president born there. Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, so Delaware's bigger neighbor to the north will get that credit.
That won't stop Delaware from representing bigtime at the Inauguration.
One of the religious officiants for the inaugural ceremony will be the Rev. Silvester S. Beaman, pastor of Bethel AME Church in Wilmington. Beamon will give the benediction, which is the closing blessing at the end of the event. Members of the University of Delaware's marching band are also scheduled to perform during Biden's walk to the White House.
It will be a pared-down event compared to previous inaugurations because of the coronavirus pandemic and extra security precautions because of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Here's a look at the ties of those who have been helping plan and manage, and will partake in the quadrennial event.
Notable Wilmington Figures at Biden's Inauguration
When Joe Biden is sworn-in and becomes the 46th President of the United States, he will be accompanied by other public figures from Wilmington, Delaware.
In previous inaugurations, as many as 200,000 ticketed attendees gathered outside the U.S. Capitol and on the Washington Mall. But like most gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the inauguration will be mostly virtual.
Biden, however, will still take the oath of office in person outside the Capitol. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath at 12 p.m. Biden will raise his right hand while his left is placed on the Biden family Bible, a massive relic that he has used for every swearing-in since he entered public life nearly 40 years ago.
The ceremony will take an hour, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. roughly, depending on how long Biden's speech is. One of the highlights will be Lady Gaga singing the National Anthem.
At 3:30 p.m., the inaugural parade will begin as Biden heads to the White House for the first time as president. That's when Delaware will represent once again.
Thirty-five members of the University of Delaware marching band's drumline will be one of only two groups to perform in person during the parade from 15th Street to the White. They were first informed of the invitation earlier this month, band director Heidi Sarver said.
"Members of the UD marching band have experienced many emotions since we received our invitation to be part of the Presidential escort. It’s not just an honor; it’s also quite humbling,” Sarver said. “Being able to participate in this American tradition first-hand is incredibly meaningful for our students. This particular Inauguration is very personal to our Blue Hens as we celebrate our alum, President-elect Joe Biden, as the new leader of the free world. What an amazing moment for the UD community, and for our country!"
The Tiger Marching Band from A.I. DuPont High School in Wilmington is also expected to be part of the virtual presentation for viewers online and on television.
Only about 1,500-2,000 people will attend in person, as all members of Congress have been invited and are allowed to bring one guest.
"The inauguration is going to be consistent with how Joe Biden ran his campaign, which was responsively, creatively and really making sure that we follow the science," U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester told Delaware Public Radio in December.
Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University who was CEO of Presidential Inauguration Committee, said those taking part in the inauguration would highlight the diversity of American life, and set the tone for the incoming Biden administration.
"They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration," Allen said. "They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation."
Trump to Leave DC Early, Prior to Inauguration Ceremony
Donald Trump will walk out of the White House and board Marine One for the last time as president Wednesday morning, leaving behind a legacy of chaos and tumult and a nation bitterly divided.
Four years after standing on stage at his own inauguration and painting a dire picture of “American carnage," Trump departs the office twice impeached, with millions more out of work and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus. Republicans under his watch lost the presidency and both chambers of Congress. He will be forever remembered for the final major act of his presidency: inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and horrified the nation.
Trump will be the first president in modern history to boycott his successor’s inauguration as he continues to stew about his loss and privately maintains the election that President-elect Joe Biden fairly won was stolen from him. Republican officials in several critical states, members of his own administration and a wide swath of judges, including those appointed by Trump, have rejected those arguments.
Still, Trump has refused to participate in any of the symbolic passing-of-the-torch traditions surrounding the peaceful transition of power, including inviting the Bidens over for a get-to-know-you visit.
By the time Biden is sworn in, Trump will already have landed at his private Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach, Florida, to face an uncertain future — but not before giving himself a grand military sendoff, complete with a red carpet, military band and 21-gun salute.
Guests have been invited, but it is unclear how many will attend. Even Vice President Mike Pence plans to skip the event, citing the logistical challenges of getting from the air base to the inauguration ceremonies.
Trump Left Departure Note for Biden
President Donald Trump has left a departure note in the Oval Office for his successor, Deputy Press Sec. Judd Deere confirmed to NBC News.
Many wondered whether Trump, who has refused to accept the results of November’s election and vowed not to attend Biden’s inauguration, would leave behind any handwritten, friendly advice for Biden, as is tradition.
It was not immediately known what written in the note, but generally the missives' contents start off as confidential, but are often eventually made public by archivists, references in presidential memoirs or via social media after journalists and others filed requests to obtain them.
Biden Goes to Church Before His Inauguration
President-elect Joe Biden is attending church ahead of his inauguration, a traditional step taken ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.
Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday are attending a service at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. With them are incoming Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.
At Biden’s invitation, the first couple is joined by a bipartisan group of members of Congress, including all four top-ranking members of congressional leadership.
That includes both Senate leaders, Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Chuck Schumer, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Many presidents have chosen St. John’s Episcopal Church, sometimes called “Church of the Presidents,” for the inaugural day service. Biden is the second Catholic U.S. president, and St. Matthew’s is the seat of the Catholic archbishop of Washington.
Biden spent Tuesday night at Blair House, a traditional move ahead of a president’s inauguration.
On Day One, Biden to Undo Trump Policies on Climate, Virus
In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trump’s policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the pandemic.
Biden on Wednesday will end construction on Trump’s border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, aides said Tuesday. The new president will sign the orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda.
The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed. Only two recent presidents signed executive actions on their first day in office — and each signed just one. But Biden, facing the debilitating coronavirus pandemic, is intent on demonstrating a sense of urgency and competence that he argues has been missing under his predecessor.
“I think the most important thing to say is that tomorrow starts a new day,” said Jeff Zients, Biden's choice to lead a new White House office that will coordinate the federal government's revamped response to the pandemic.
Sophie Reardon and Danielle Abreu contributed to this report