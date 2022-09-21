Delaware has one of the narrowest necks of any state in the country, and this Fall you'll have the opportunity to trek across the entire state in just a few hours.
The Wilmington Trail Club is preparing to host the 27th "Hike Across Delaware", where it will use the Mike Castle Trail on the banks of the C&D Canal at roughly the shortest point from west to east in Delaware.
The November 5 event begins at 8 a.m. at Battery Park in Delaware City, with participants shuttled to the start line at the trailhead of the Ben Cardin Trail in Chesapeake City, Maryland.
After about two miles, the Cardin transitions to the Mike Castle Trail in Delaware, and follows the C&D Canal the rest of the way back to Delaware City, roughly a 15-mile total trip.
Reuben Yarmus with the Wilmington Trail Club said the course is excellent for inexperienced hikers.
"It's really a straight shot from Chesapeake City to Battery Park with very few hills, if any, just a few little slopes. It's 100% paved, so if you want to participate, we recommend not wearing hiking boots, but rather comfortable walking shoes or sneakers."
The event is typically held on the first week of November, right as Delaware is coming out of peak foliage season, and Yarmus said if the weather is right, the trail takes full advantage of Mother Nature's color palette.
"It's a beautiful trail, especially in late Fall. The change of colors of the trees along the trail, and the canal with boats and barges that are visible from the trail itself."
Yarmus said if you're interested in participating, you should get in at least a few smaller walks or hikes before the trek because 15 miles can become uncomfortable to your feet.
"Pretty much everybody that reaches the finish line has the sense of accomplishment and joy, even if their feet are a little weary."
The event is $25 per person, and covers transportation from Delaware City to the start line in Maryland, a light refreshment/aid station at about the 10-mile mark near the St. Georges Bridge (Route 13), and an event bandanna.
It's a lot shorter than the longest trek across Delaware, which is the roughly 105-mile one from Brandywine Hundred to Delmar.