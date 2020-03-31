Wilmington University announced Tuesday its commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for mid-May 2020, have been delayed to the end of October to reduce the potential for spreading novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Initially scheduled for May 17, 2020, officials heading Governor John Carney's State of Emergency declaration guidelines have decided to move the commencement to October 25, 2020.
"It was difficult to postpone commencement,” said Wilmington University President Dr. LaVerne Harmon. "But the safety of everyone, including our graduates and their families, was foremost in our minds. Now that we have a tentative, new date, we’re delighted to plan a special celebration that honors students who have accomplished so much despite unprecedented circumstances. We will schedule the date definitively once statewide restrictions are lifted and remain through the fall."
Degrees will still be conferred upon completion of coursework in the spring.