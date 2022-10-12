Wilmington University is starting Delaware's second law school.
The private school will join Widener University's Delaware Law School in serving the prospective legal community in the First State.
In a statement on their website, Law School Dean Phillip Closius said "My staff and I have decades of experience at other law schools. However, when we were given the opportunity to help build a program for the school of law at Wilmington University, we committed to being something different..."
Their website touts a "student-centered perspective" with an emphasis on diversity.
They also plan to create schedules to help students who may have other jobs and family commitments as they go for their degrees.
Closius comes to Wilmington after previously serving as Dean and professor at the University of Baltimore and University of Toledo.
Wilmington University is promoting tuition of $24,000 per year, with $18,000 for part-time students.
Delaware Law School's tuition starts at $57,376 for first-year JD students, with part-time coming in at $43,032.
Their first class graduated in 1975.
More information on the program is expected during a press conference later this month.