A move to digital schooling this year might create a culture that leads to more vulnerable children online, due to bullying, according to the next presenter for Wilmington University's Human Trafficking Symposium webinar series.

"I think a lot of people, when you start thinking about bullying, we think back to the old days when bullying used to happen in the hallway and, really, it had limited impact. But now, we're really looking at a more global electronic community that kids are involved in," said the Delaware Department of Education School Climate and Discipline Program Manager Brian Moore. "Support staff at schools had a huge impact on the ability of a kid to deal with bullying. But now, that dynamic has certainly changed quite a bit, and it's increased the victimization of bullying substantially."

Constant online berating can create severe self-esteem issues in a child, which leads to a more vulnerable target who needs greater reassurances of their own personal value, he said on DelAWARE with Peter MacArthur.

"Before, you only had face-to-face bullying...The reality is, to a child or young person, with their life experience, their access to electronics, their belief is that that one electronic post is like a billboard along I-95. It's going to be seen by everybody they know, and people they don't know, and it's permanent. It's never going to leave. So that that tends to change their belief system," he said. "It really begins to devalue them internally as they're trying to build themselves up into a person...The biggest impact that it has on a kid is what we call an imbalance of power, the child's ability to believe that they're an equal among their peers. Once you're bullied repetitively, day-and-night, 24 hours a day, with unlimited exposure, your belief is, 'I'm not as important as everybody else is, because they're telling me so.'"

Parents should increase their level of awareness and note changes in their children's behavior. While in-person interactions can provide certain tells for a parent in identifying issues at school, without that time away, it might be more difficult for a parent to detect when a child is dealing with issues at school if they're home all day. Keeping tabs on what social media platforms a child is using can also increase a parent's awareness of what their child might be going through online.

Not being aware of online experiences can lead to a child feeling more alone, and turning to someone online offering a more positive view of themselves, but who might have more nefarious intentions.

"What happens is, there comes a point when this child just needs so much reinforcement that they tend to become the prime victim for targeting and solicitation. Online traffickers sex traffickers are aware that these students need reinforcement, that they're probably being bullied, that they're probably looking for self-esteem, and they take advantage of that fact," Moore said. "They're primed to be reinforced and told that they're beautiful, they're special, and [predators] use that as an [entry point] into, 'Hey, let's take some pictures and let's get together, because I'm going to reinforce that you're a great person.' And that leads ultimately, unfortunately, to their victimization."

Online accessibility also gives predators additional avenues to encourage vulnerable children to behave in ways they wouldn't otherwise, and children of all ages can be enticed.

"We know that one out of six kids that runs away is a prime target for traffickers. Now they're encouraging them to run away because they're doing it electronically, so it's really opened up a recruitment avenue that we hadn't seen before," he said. "We look at it from beginning at age 12, all the way up to their teenage years, who were being recruited by traffickers."

Moore's free webinar will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., but registration is required beforehand at Wilmington University's website.