The city of Wilmington has debuted a new online ticket civil appeals system in response to systemic issues that have been chronicled by WDEL over the years.
Now, anyone can file an appeal online within 21 days of receiving a ticket. Once an appeal is filed, all penalties and fees will be suspended until a decision is rendered.
All decisions will come via email within 10 days of an appeal being filed, the city said. Those awaiting a decision on an appeal are urged to check their spam folders.
The online system also produces a record of their interactions with the city. Previously, those seeking to appeal a ticket had to do so in-person or via mail.
If a person is dissatisfied with the city's decision, they can still request a trial through the JP Court system. That process was previously a cumbersome one, which saw lengthy delays of up to a year in some cases. During that period, some complained of fines accumulating and received threats of booting and towing. With improved record-keeping on the city's part through the new online system, residents should now see fines and further action paused, during the length of the appeals process. The new online process, however, does not impact any backlog on the court's end.
Those seeking to file parking ticket appeal can now do so by clicking here. Appeals will still be accepted in-person and via mail as well. Click here to read more about parking rules and regulations.