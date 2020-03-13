Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announced late Friday he was issuing an executive order on emergency authority relating to steps the city would be taking to assist its citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.
Purzycki said he'd be suspending all water service disconnections and sheriff sale filings, and canceling all public programming scheduled for the immediate future at Wilmington's William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center.
“I ask all citizens to take care of each other and be mindful of their own actions,” said Purzycki. “We want everyone to stay safe from the effects of the coronavirus and not to contribute to the spread of the virus...All of us in public service around the state are taking our guidance from Governor John Carney and his excellent team of health care and emergency management experts, who are providing valuable information. The Governor has declared a State of Emergency and I urge all City residents and businesses to follow the directives. We are all working together to get through this.”
This type of declaration "has been used previously because of weather-related incidents such as snowstorms, tornadoes or hurricanes," the city said in an announcement.
The discontinuation of service disconnections and sheriff sales was to "allay any additional concerns for those who may have extra financial burdens in these uncertain economic times," according to officials.