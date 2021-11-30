An overnight water main break on East Lea Boulevard between Pine and Market streets has resulted in a water boil advisory for the northern section of the City of Wilmington and into portions of New Castle County.
The City issued the boil advisory on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 30, 2021, after the water main break had been repaired by the city's department of Public Works.
The area of the advisory is irregularly shaped and to check on your specific address you should consult the city's web site which details instructions on the boil advisory and has a link to an interactive map of the advisory.
City officials said once the boil-water advisory is lifted, the Department of Public Works will notify those customers affected.