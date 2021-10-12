Water rescue units from the City of Wilmington and New Castle County spent about two hours on Monday, searching the Christina River for a possible person in the water, but found no victim.
Crews were called to the South Walnut Street Bridge and Rosa Parks Drive around 2:30 p.m. on October 11, 2021, for the report of a person in the river.
A witness said they saw a man enter the water but did not resurface.
Rescue crews on board fireboats used sonar, thermal imaging, and a drone, while divers searched underwater.
The search was called off around 4:30 p.m.