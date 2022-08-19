Wilmington Police are welcoming their newest officers.
13 people graduated from the 101st Wilmington Police Academy on Friday at the Chase Center on the Riverfront.
They will start their new assignments on Monday - working with a more senior police officer for at least six months.
“There is something special about this class,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in his remarks to the graduates. “You have chosen to be police officers during a time of social turmoil in our society. Americans on the left and the right are pushing back against authority and that includes law enforcement. And yet you are undeterred, choosing public service in the face of controversy. I know you will serve the police department and our City well. You have our gratitude and support.”
The new officers bring the city's police force to just over 300 members.
Among the lessons learned by the graduates were layered crime strategies that have been adopted by the department - the core of which was community engagement.
“These same strategies continue to build on our progress of reducing crime and improving quality of life in Delaware’s largest city,” said Police Chief Robert Tracy. “The community is at the heart of what we do as police officers in Wilmington – which is why each and every one of our officers, me included, is a community policing officer.”
The new Wilmington Police officers are Rashaad Brown; Sean Cannon; Ramon Diaz; Ayanna Downing; Johnnie Everett Jr.; Larry Fisher Jr.; Nathan Gliem; Michael Hollis Sr.; Courtney Hutt; Katherine Kirlin; Ryan Mara; Jazmine Miller; and Miles Watson.
Also graduating class also included a member of the Wilmington Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office and three new members of the Delaware Capitol Police.