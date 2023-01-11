The City of Wilmington is looking to expand its community-based programs in 2023 to address public safety concerns and combat violence.

City officials said the services of the Community Based Public Safety Collective will be retained. The CBPSC, based in Newark, NJ, released its findings last September following a series of wide-ranging interviews. Its recommendations included deploying community ambassador-interventionists, supporting several existing intervention organizations with grants, and several other initiatives.

Mayor Mike Purzycki and City Council President Trippi Congo said the Collective would be retained this year at a cost of $400,000.

Also, Dr. Debra Mason, Deputy Executive Director of The HOPE Commission, will coordinate the Wilmington Community Public Safety Initiative. She will be on loan from The Hope Commission. Mason is also a former Probation and Parole officer, and will work with CBPSC representatives in training community organizations involved in the effort to reduce community violence in Wilmington.

“I’m excited that we have completed another phase in the Landscape Analysis Report for the City of Wilmington,” Congo said. “Dr. Mason’s new role will involve working closely with community organizations that continue to innovate and work with our residents and elected officials on ways to reduce and prevent community violence. We are confident that Dr. Mason will have a positive impact on the City and Council’s vision to have a unified approach to making our streets safer.”

“I am humbled to be selected to coordinate this new initiative,” Mason said. “My years with Probation and Parole has allowed me to see many of the issues affecting the City firsthand. I am determined to work towards change for the people of Wilmington and with the support of Mayor Purzycki, City Council and the Collective, I am confident we will succeed.”

Four organizations will have access to $150,000 each to help them be more involved in the CPSI in the next three to six months: Center for Structural Equity, Youth Advocate Program, Group Violence Intervention and Network Connect.

“I am pleased that the City has announced the partnerships with CSE, YAP, GVI, Network Connect, and the Collective,” 6th District Council Member Yolanda McCoy said. “To hold something this exciting under wraps was frustrating but necessary until we found a leader who could assist these different organizations and help them collaborate and reach goals they have set for themselves. I believe Dr. Debra Mason is a great choice and I look forward to working together to achieve the reduction in violence and crime the City deserves.”