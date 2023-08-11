Wilmington is overhauling the process for appealing a parking ticket.
Starting Monday, anyone who wants to appeal a parking ticket can submit the appeal, and it will be sent to the State Justice of the Peace Court. Mayor Mike Purzycki said the city will not continue to provide "courtesy administrative ticket reviews."
“Ticket appeals should be heard and decided in a court of law, not in the offices of City Hall,” Purzycki said. “Moving appeals to the court is a fair process for constituents and less taxing on City staff who are regularly pulled from their assigned duties to review an appeal request. Many times, appeals are clearly unwarranted, which could be because ticket holders know the City offers an administrative appeal process during which time fines and additional penalties are frozen. We have taken many steps over the past year to provide a better parking enforcement system, and now we’ll continue that effort by having all appeals go directly to the court. This is a change for the better for both constituents and City government.”
People who want to contest parking tickets can:
-mail in an appeal request to City of Wilmington, P.O. Box 2308, Wilmington, DE 19899
-drop off a written appeal at the Redding Government Building on North French Street (Department of Finance, 1st floor)