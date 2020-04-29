A 44-year-old Wilmington woman was charged with hitting her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle and then fleeing the scene, Delaware State Police announced Wednesday.
According to police, Tara Woodward got into an argument with the 32-year-old victim while they were seated in her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the parking lot of the Wawa at 117 South Dupont Highway, west of New Castle, around 2 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020.
As the argument escalated, police said Woodward told the victim to get out of her vehicle, then accelerated at him as he walked across the lot.
The victim, fearing for his life, fled as Woodward drove directly toward him, according to police, but she struck him with her front bumper, causing him to fall and suffer minor injuries.
Woodward failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Hares Corner in front of 100 South DuPont Highway as she fled the scene, and struck a 2017 Nissan Altima, police said. She then continued on northbound along North DuPont Highway.
Woodward was charged April 28 with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, felony aggravated menacing, leaving the scene of a property collision accident, failure to provide information at collision scene, failure to have required insurance, and failure to stop at a red light. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution in lieu of $55,000 cash bond.