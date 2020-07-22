A 36-year-old Wilmington woman has been charged with robbing a Greenville nail salon at gunpoint, then fleeing in a vehicle she had taken from a car dealership on a "test drive," Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, Clarissa Haglid entered Zyng Nails at 3828 Kennett Pike, in the Powder Mill Square shopping center, around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 21, 2020, and pulled a handgun on the employee at the counter, demanding money.
An undisclosed amount of cash was turned over, and Haglid fled in a white Volvo without causing physical injury, according to police.
Police said they tracked the vehicle to a car dealership, where they were informed Haglid had taken the vehicle out on a test drive. They then responded to her address in the 1400 block of North Rodney Street and a search of the residence turned up a handgun.
Haglid was charged with the felonies possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, first-degree robbery, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, and an additional count of theft. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $135,500.