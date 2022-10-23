An alleged wannabe bank robber with apparently high brand loyalty is cooling her heels behind bars.
LaShawnda Jones of Wilmington gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the TD Bank branch on Songsmith Drive Saturday morning.
The teller notified her manager, and by the time troopers got there, Jones had left in her maroon Nissan Altima without getting any money, Delaware State Police said.
Shortly afterward, police learned a woman driving a similar car tried to hold up a TD Bank branch in West Chester, and troopers set up surveillance at nearby branches in Delaware.
Early Saturday afternoon, a trooper spotted Jones' car in the parking lot of a TD Bank branch on Concord Pike, and when she realized she'd been seen, Jones, who'd been walking into the bank, walked back to her car.
As they took Jones into custody, troopers discovered a large kitchen knife in her car, and she's being held at the Baylor Women's Prison, charged with attempted robbery, wearing a disguise while committing a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.