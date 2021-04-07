A 63-year-old Wilmington woman was sentenced Wednesday to five months in federal prison for committing social security fraud.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Susan DiFelice spent 15 years collecting more than $200,000 from the U.S. Social Security Administration, payments intended for a family friend for whom DiFelice was a joint user on a bank account and who died in 2005.
The SSA continued to deposit $1,000 a month into the account as DiFelice withheld the death certificate from the SSA.
"Ms. DiFelice’s criminal conduct lasted for fifteen years, undermining SSA’s mission to provide for the vulnerable among us," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss. "I commend the SSA Office of the Inspector General for their steadfast commitment to ensuring justice in this case."