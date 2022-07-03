24 young men and women are the newest graduates of the Wilmington Police Department's annual Youth Police Academy.
“The WPD Youth Academy is a fantastic opportunity for young people who are interested in law enforcement, or who may simply benefit from positive interactions with our police officers, to gain first-hand experience about the challenges and rewards associated with police work,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki.
The program helps foster relationships between teens and the police officers serving their community, while giving trainees a better understanding of the challenges and responsibilities of police work.
The curriculum includes conflict resolution, fingerprinting, crime scene investigation, drug awareness, traffic and criminal law, building searches, K9 Unit operations, explosive and bomb investigations, physical agility training (push-ups, sit-ups, light calisthenics), first aid, gang awareness, the Juvenile Justice System, arson and fire safety, report writing, and Internet safety.
Participants also attended a mock police academy that involved lectures, role-playing, team-building exercises, hands-on activities, presentations, and a field trip.
“It is wonderful to see how much these young men and women gained from participating in this program, and to hear how much they have learned about law enforcement and community service,” said Chief Robert Tracy. “It is also rewarding to see the friendships they have built with our police officers, who served as their mentors and role models for the past two weeks.”
A second summer academy is being planned for July 18th, as the program received a record number of applications for this year's training.