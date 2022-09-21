25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and ten corporations are taking part in Wilmington's 6th HBCU Week and College Fair.
Activities over five days of activities will include panel discussions, a block party, battle of the bands, a concert and a comedy show.
HBCU Week began in 2017. It is sponsored by Delaware State University, and it has enlisted Stephen A. Smith of ESPN as its Ambassador.
Since its inception, more than 3,500 local students have been admitted and more than $23-million in scholarships have been awarded. This year includes the awarding of the inaugural $10,000 Mayor Mike Purzycki Changemaker Scholarship, for a student who lives in Wilmington and commits to attending a historically black college or university.
"HBCU Week has been extremely successful because of an outpouring of support from local students who crave more educational opportunities,” Purzycki said. “Each year we’ve expanded the program to include a concert, panel discussions, the HBCU Battle of the Bands, and – the highlight of the week – an HBCU College Fair that has continued to grow since its launch in 2017. Stephen A. Smith and Earvin “Magic” Johnson brought national prominence to HBCU Week in 2019, for which we will be forever grateful. Now in our 6th year, I am especially proud and privileged to be able to offer a new $10,000 Changemaker Scholarship to a student from Wilmington who has committed to an HBCU. HBCU Week 2022 promises to be a special event, and I can’t wait for our young people to learn about all of the possibilities and opportunities that HBCUs have to offer them.”
The City of Wilmington released this schedule for HBCU Week:
Wednesday, September 21st
Event – HBCU Happy Hour
Location – DECO Wilmington, 111 West 10th Street
Time – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Event – Hip Hop and R&B Concert featuring Fabolous and Mya
Location – The Queen, 500 North Market Street
Time – 8 p.m. (Doors open 7 p.m.)
Thursday, September 22nd
Event – DSU Middle School College Tour
Location – Delaware State University, 1200 North Dupont Highway, Dover
Time – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Event – “My HBCU Experience” Panel Discussion
Location – The Queen, 500 North Market Street
Time – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Friday, September 23rd
Event – HBCU College Fair*
Location – The Chase Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Lane
Time – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Participating Colleges and Universities
Alabama A&M University; American Baptist College; Benedict College; Bethune Cookman University; Bowie State University; Cheyney University; Clark Atlanta University; Clinton College; Coppin State University; Delaware State University; Hampton University; Howard University; Spelman College; Lane College; Lincoln University (PA); Livingstone College; Morgan State University; North Carolina A&T; Southern University and A&M; St. Augustine's University; Tougaloo College; University of DC; University of Maryland Eastern Shore; Virginia State University; Voorhees University; West Virginia State University
Event – Comedy Show
Location – The Queen, 500 North Market Street
Time – 8 p.m. (Doors open 7 p.m.)
Saturday, September 24th
Event – HBCU Block Party
Location –10th Street between Market and Orange streets
Time – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, September 25th
Event – HBCU Battle of the Bands, featuring Howard University, Virginia State University, and Delaware State University
Location – Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive
Time – 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Gates open at 12:30 p.m.)
Full list of HBCU Week 2022 Sponsors
Title Sponsor: The City of Wilmington
Major Sponsor: Salesforce
Signature Sponsor: FOSSI
Exclusive HBCU Sponsor: Delaware State University
Participating Sponsors: Capital One, Bank of America, AstraZeneca, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Dupont, AmeriHealth Caritas