Wilmington native Bones Hyland hit four 4th quarter three-pointers to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 114-110 comeback victory over the 76ers last night.
Playing 30 miles from his home, and in front of members of the Wilmington Fire Department who gave him a jacket years after they helped fight a fire at his home, it was Hyland who make the statement late in the game.
Undescribable Feeling… ❤️ thanks for rescuing me & my family.. 🙌🏽 https://t.co/yTSPnLPKDR— Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) March 14, 2022
Hyland came into the game averaging just under 9 points per game, but took advantage of his most playing since since mid-March when he could not be stopped from three-point range.
His biggest shot came after James Harden gave the Sixers the lead at 108-107 with 2:15 to go with a pair of free throws, only to have Hyland hit a 27-foot three-pointer, to give the Nuggets the lead for good.
Hyland earlier hit back-to-back three-pointers to turn a tie game into a 103-97 lead for Denver.
It marks the rookie's fourth 20-point game, and first since February 8.
The St. Georges alum was taken by the Nuggets with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.
He finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal