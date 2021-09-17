Wilmington's Chess on the Square makes a comeback.
After taking last year off due to COVID-19, Chess on the Square is returning to Wilmington. The tournament--while not happening in Rodney Square this year due to conflicts--is happening Saturday, September 18, 2021, outside next to BVD Barber Salon at 823 West 8th Street in the city's West Center City neighborhood.
Organizer Lisa Flowers told WDEL players of all abilities and ages are welcome.
"This is definitely an event for you if you've never played the game before. We do have sections for beginners," she said. "We have anywhere from pro to beginner's section."
Flowers said the strategy involved in chess has real-world implications that can serve as valuable lessons for children in Wilmington and everywhere.
"The strategy is to think before you move, and that's what it takes to be a good chess player. Think before you make the move," she said. "Everyday living--think before you move--it's just like us at work every day, you know you're frustrated and you write that email before you hit that send button--think before you move.
All registered participants will receive a medal to commemorate their participation, while the first and second place winners in each category will receive a trophy. "It's just a day full of fun, strategizing, and positive vibes here in the city of Wilmington," said Flowers.
The tournament can accommodate up to 100 players with public health guidelines in place for the outdoor, tented event.
The free tournament runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hot dogs and other refreshments and snacks being offered. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Players can pre-register by clicking here or by emailing chessonthesquarewilm@gmail.com, or by calling 302.420.2152. Attendees can also register on-site but must be there by 8 a.m.