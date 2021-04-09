Wilmington's Community Intervention Team (CIT) addresses violence as an epidemic and all of the inequities that can lead to it, including health disparities.
"Structural inequality leads to violence," said Darryl Chambers, the CIT's program director.
That's why Chambers and his team have stepped in to play a vital role in helping the state achieve vaccine equity in its COVID-19 inoculation program.
"We employ people who have the social capital to go to those underserved neighborhoods and act as trusted messengers," said Chambers. "We're working with community leaders...those barbershops, the libraries, the street corners, any place where people of color meet at so we can pass along this valuable, critical information. We're working with religious leaders from all the faiths to the Jewish faith to the Christian faith to the Islamic faith because we know that these are places where people put a lot of their trust at."
According to the state's vaccine tracker on April 9, 2021, white people account for 21.5% of the state's fully vaccinated population. Asians make up 14.6 percent while Black persons make up 10.9%. The highest category for fully vaccinated persons is labeled "Other" and includes 37.9%. WDEL has inquired with the Division of Public Health about what constitutes as "other."
Additionally, the vaccine tracker shows 26.3% of those fully vaccinated are non-Hispanic while 8.7% are Hispanic.
What's most important in vaccine equity is meeting people where they are and where they live.
"There are certain neighborhood that stick out that need to be addressed, that need to have information, that need to get tested, need to get vaccinated, that need to be educated about the process."
Those area codes include 19801, 19802, 19804, 19805, 19808 in Wilmington and 19720 along the Route 9 corridor. A recent event at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, targeted for these populations, vaccinated more than 1,000 people. Residents of these neighborhoods were given vouchers for vaccination.
"We need to make sure that anyone who wants a voucher gets a voucher, and that sometimes even includes me, myself, or someone from my team hand-delivering. So if you're 19801 and you're in the Southbridge area, we'll bring it over there," he said.
Chambers is also working on compiling a list of residents who want to get vaccinated. Once he reaches 200, he'll hand that list over to the state.
"So that we can get another vaccination site. I can't guarantee whether or not it will be Johnson & Johnson or one of the other two vaccines, but I will promise you this, once I reach that 200-mark, the area where we have the most people at, we'll try to have it in that area, we'll request it in that area," he said.