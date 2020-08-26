Velda Jones-Potter and Justen Wright both attempted to draw separations between themselves and current Mayor Mike Purzycki during a virtual town hall between the mayoral primary candidates hosted by the Wilmington Democrats Tuesday night.
Jones-Potter, Wilmington's Treasurer, and Wright, a former City Councilman, both joined the mayoral race in the last eligible week last month.
Delaware's primary day is September 15.
Wilmington Mayoral Forum
Tune in to our virtual town hall with Wilmington mayoral candidates Velda for Mayor, Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Justen For Mayor, organized by Wilmington Democrats Vice-chair Nicholas Brock and moderated by Delaware Online's Jeanne KuangPosted by Wilmington Democrats on Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Both opponents accused Purzycki of focusing too much of the city's development efforts on the Riverfront and Downtown districts, and not towards helping neighborhood businesses.
"Right now Wilmington is failing because of poor leadership," Wright said. "The mayor only invests in the riverfront and downtown, but what about all areas of our city: Hedgeville, Browntown, Southbridge, the northeast corridor, they all deserve an opportunity to thrive. Instead this mayor has had pockets of friends and developers, and stop putting the emphasis on people but rather on property. Instead we need someone who will actually focus on every area of Wilmington, and represent everyone in Wilmington."
Jones-Potter said the Riverfront development money could have been better split throughout the city.
"I believe it is just a matter of priority. I do not accept the notion that our neighbors and the corridors along our neighborhoods can't be vibrant business centers, there's no reason they can not. We have citizens in our city with the ability to create, the ability to innovate, the ability to manage, and the ability to run small businesses, but for the fact those neighborhoods have been neglected, and there has been conscious decisions to invest in selected parts of the city, namely the riverfront, and to a lesser degree, downtown. If $80 million had been invested across our city in all of the coordinators as has been done on the riverfront, absolutely our people in our communities would be successful business owners today, and those neighborhoods and communities would be drastically different."
Purzycki responded by saying it's not easy to start a business in any specific random location.
"You're right about the economic vitality in the other parts of the city, but it's very difficult to say we're going to start commercial ventures in neighborhoods if there is no economy in those neighborhoods. It's a better plan to be talking about minority entrepreneurs and putting them in places where there is a vibrant economic pulse already and where their business can succeed."
The trio also disagreed on the city's incentive program for businesses coming into the city, starting with Wright.
"Yes, we do have to incentivize businesses that come into our city. Yes, we do have to be prudent when we incentivize those businesses. We will have to create a rubric based upon the dollar amount in which they are requesting, based upon the merits of the business. You have to look at the head tax that will be gained, the wage tax that will be gained, there are a number of things that will offset."
Jones-Potter felt the money should stay within the city limits.
"Those monies are much better spent investing in our local people and our local businesses and growing from within. It creates opportunities for people who are here, and it is using the tax dollars that come from those very people to reinvest in them. The return on investment comes back to our taxpayers.
Purzycki questioned Jones-Potters dissent, especially in a competitive surrounding business market statewide and regionally.
"I don't see how you can be against it, simply because the incentives that are given don't cost any money. There is a formula that is used, typically within 3 years you get your money back, but then you have a long-term employer here who brings long-term dollars into the city for a long period of time to come. The riverfront is a great example. They put in hundreds of millions of dollars in there, and they get $30-40 million back every single year."
The candidates were asked about Wilmington's rental housing situation, especially vacant and downtrodden properties and code enforcement for landlords.
"The solution to that is to have a vigorous enforcement process," Purzycki said. "Every time someone goes out there and gets an enforcement action they say 'selective enforcement,' I just don't believe it. I've been around our L&I inspectors for a long time, I think they're an outstanding bunch and they do tough work. The bigger issue is it takes us 6-7 months to get in the court with someone who is a slumlord. Now it's not going to be profitable for you if you don't manage your property and keep it up, you're getting hit with a $250 fine per week you're not complying with the law."
Jones-Potter said she'd like to see stricter enforcement.
"I believe we need to very heavily enforce the city's current laws against those landlords, and we don't currently do that. We're far too selective in our enforcement effort, and unfortunately that's not one we target and address with enough vigor."
Wright took the question and used it as a chance to attack both of his opponents.
"If the mayor wasn't so concerned about building apartments at the University of Delaware rather than building up our communities and neighborhoods, maybe he would have a better gauge what was taking place in our city. We want to make sure we look at that. From a management standpoint, [Jones-Potter] was the chief strategy officer for a previous administration, and there was poor management of those departments. We had high turnover in the planning, public works, HR, finance, parks & rec, and constituent services. When we talk about managements and make sure our departments are working cohesively, we have to make sure our departments are doing their jobs, and are integrating to move together, move our city forward, and create a housing stock that is desirable for the city of Wilmington moving forward."
The issue of the city's Christopher Columbus and Caesar Rodney statues being removed also came before the candidates.
Purzycki said there's been no decision made by the city on whether they will be brought back, nearly three months after their removal, but is in favor of them returning, along with other monuments.
"We have to memorialize Black History as much as we do American History, it certainly is American History. I would hope that when we bring these statues back, what's presented is a very powerful, even-handed perspective on our history, and we are going to talk to the folks in this community on how we present that."
Wright and Jones-Potter focused more on what they'd like to see, as opposed to bringing them back.
"Honestly, the statues, they're gone, so they're gone," Wright said. "I would look to the residents of our city and get suggestions from them for what should take place, but as of right now they're gone. They did not serve a purpose that spoke to unity within our community, and we want to restore the neighbor in neighborhood, so there has to be cohesiveness."
Jones-Potter saw the statue situation as a way to try to heal the city.
"We need to memorialize history that is positive, that is reflective of the treatment of people across our whole city that we can be proud if. If we use that as a base for the essence for what we want to memorialize in our history, that will help guide us in what is important to have in monuments."
All three candidates said they'd have different priorities on day 1 of their prospective first, or next, term.
PURZYCKI: "The first thing I would do is reintroduce the ordinance to be as tough as we can be on our landlords and send the message that the success of the city depends on how we deal with rental properties.:
WRIGHT: "One of the things we would do on Day 1 is create the office of public health commissioner to ensure we create a recovery plan. This mayor and administration has done a poor job just letting itself be led by the county and state and not taking the grounds and leadership on this issue. We have to ensure to make sure we're looking to the CDC and their recommendations for testing and tracing to make sure we are strengthening our city to get out of this pandemic."
JONES-POTTER: ""The first thing I would do is pull together a commission of folks to begin to address the issue of group gun violence in the city. There is nothing more critical than the loss of life in this city, especially among our young people and our children."