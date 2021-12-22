A Grand Opera House show featuring OperaDelaware and the Delaware Symphony Orchestra will not take place on New Year's Eve due to the recent increase in COVID cases.
The December 31, 2021 show was scheduled to include Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, was expected to be the first live show for the two musical groups since the Delta and Omicron variants have put pressure on Delaware's hospitals.
IMPORTANT POSTPONEMENT INFORMATION!— The Grand Opera House (@thegrandwilm) December 22, 2021
In response to the alarming health trends nationwide relating to the omicron variant, The Grand, Delaware Symphony Orchestra, and OperaDelaware have made the joint decision, in concert with our artists, to postpone this scheduled performance. pic.twitter.com/9fZGCxIUbB
In a tweet, officials said "The past two years has been such a challenging time for all who love, support, create, and perform live music. This was intended to be a joyful return to live performance by all three organizations, but that will need to wait until it is safe to gather again."
The Grand emphasized that the show is not actually cancelled, but that they hope to reschedule it for some time in 2022. They also said they will be reaching out to ticket holders in January explaining "your options relating to your tickets."
In September, the Grand announced a vaccination or negative COVID PCR test policy, with mandatory indoor mask use except when drinking or eating.