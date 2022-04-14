The warning phase is just about over for speeders on I-95 in Wilmington's work zone.
DELDOT announced that the speed enforcement cameras that were activated in January will begin issuing actual citations beginning on Monday, April 18, 2022.
There is a 12 m.p.h. speed buffer, but anyone caught going faster than 57 m.p.h. in the 45 m.p.h. work zone will be issued a ticket of at least $74.50 when the fine is combined with various fees.
There have over 24,000 violations reported by the cameras in the three months, with warnings having been sent to the owner of the vehicle. DELDOT estimates 38,000 vehicles pass through the work zone daily.
Warnings would continue for first offenses before the fine system would begin.
DELDOT's C.R. McLeod said their goal is to not take money out of people's pockets.
"The idea isn't here to make money, the idea is to get people to slow down and be mindful of their speeds through this work zone."
Any violations would not lead to points against a driver's license.
The speed cameras were put in place after receiving permission from the state legislature when they learned that the average speed in the work zone was 67 m.p.h., 22 over the posted limit.
McLeod said they have seen a 36% drop in crashes in the three months since the cameras were put in place.
"Because of the one-lane configuration, everything grinds to a halt, and that really snarls traffic when that happens. The fewer crashes that are happening, traffic is able to keep moving, and that is our ultimate goal."
The cameras have been kept in the same place over the first three months, but McLeod said they do have the option to move them around.
"Once you know what you what they look like, people may just slow down in that one specific area. We want people to know the cameras are out there, but that is something that is up for consideration, are there other suitable locations in the work zone where those cameras might be located. It is a very lengthy work zone, and we want people to drive safely throughout the entire corridor."
At this point, there is no Delaware law that would allow the speed cameras to remain operational after the I-95 project, but McLeod said they will study how this project pilot finishes.
"It will go back to the General Assembly. We'll put a final report together, and it will be up to the General Assembly to determine whether an additional expansion or use of these cameras is warranted."
The beginning of the fine system for the I-95 cameras will fall in April, designated by DelDOT as "Work Zone Safety Month."