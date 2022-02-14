A Wilmington legend's memorialization is going to have everyone nodding their heads.
The Negro League Baseball Museum (NLBM) teamed up with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (NBHFM) to crate 13 limited edition Field of Legends that connect in a puzzle format to create a ballpark.
Among those bobbleheads, replications of the life-sized bronze statues from the NLBM collection in Kansas City, Missouri?
"There's 13 people--there's 10 players, and there's umpire Bob Motley, there's the manager, Buck O'Neil, and then Rube Foster, who's sort of the founder of the Negro National League and a huge iconic figure with the league," said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the NBHFM. "All the players on there are in the Baseball Hall of Fame. They're the biggest legends that played in the Negro League. And Judy Johnson is included in that series."
Sklar, who operates the bobblehead museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin--which has over 7,000 unique bobbleheads on display featuring iconic figures in everything from sports to politics to pop culture and entertainment--said they teamed up with the NLBM in 2018 to help them celebrate their centennial anniversary in 2022, and the partnership grew from there, resulting in this current Field of Legends set.
He's happy to see these legends commemorated in a fun way they likely never thought was a possibility at the time.
"When the Negro League players were playing, bobbleheads weren't a thing. They weren't given away at stadiums. They were around, but not really for sports," he said. "It's really a great way to honor somebody, and the Negro League players deserve the recognition. It's a great way to keep their memory and the legacy of the league alive, and to teach future generations. Bobbleheads are passed down from generation to generation, and they're definitely keepsakes that people are proud of. We're really thrilled to create this set, which turns those bronze statues into bobbleheads that people can take home with them for the first time. The statues have never been replicated before, so it's pretty cool to see them in bobblehead form."
You can review the whole Field of Legends set here on the NBHFM website. Proceeds from the sale of pieces of this set will add to the $35,000 initially raised for the NLBM through their Centennial set efforts.