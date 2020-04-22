Wilmington students who lack access to reliable internet are getting assistance from a local Internet Service Provider, who, in partnership with the city, established five hot spots at locations where its possible to visit while maintaining recommended pandemic protocols.
"It's been a goal of ours since the beginning of WhyFly. Mark Thompson, our CEO, had noticed this digital divide, watching kids do their homework in their parents cars outside of Starbucks or whatnot," said Nick Sabean, Chief Marketing Officer for the company. "It's pretty devastating to see that kind of thing. And now, with the current situation with COVID-19, everyone's at home, and the digital divide is creating some real issues with children to be able to finish their work and finish the school year out right, and really holding them back from that progress."
So Sabean and the WhyFly team did what they thought was the only right thing in their position. They sought to change the landscape by providing their service for free.
"The mayor's office reached out, and we identified some locations where we could quickly get internet to and and create, even with social distancing and all the best practices, create that space where folks can pull up, get the internet, get their homework done or, if it's work-related, they can get that stuff done as well."
The ISP has also already brought new internet to roughly 25 homes and identified more than 900 families where they lack both reliable internet and devices with which to connect. WhyFly is working with NERDiT NOW to identify needs and find equipment for distribution.
"It's always been the goal, to leave things better than we found it. It was the overall arching goal of the whole project," he said. "We're not a monster organization like some of the other internet service providers, but we're locally owned and we can move really quickly. So, where we can, we fund these initiatives."
The public WiFi hot spots can be found in the following locations:
- 76ers Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Lane, Wilmington, Delaware 19801
- Kingswood Community Center, 2300 Bowers Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19802
- Teen Warehouse, 1121 Thatcher Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19802
- William 'Hicks’ Anderson Community Center, 501 North Madison Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801
- People’s Settlement Association, 408 East 8th Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801
The network ID at each location is “City of Wilmington” and no password is needed. The sites remain accessible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said there are a few important rules that students must follow in order to access the WiFi sites, which include:
- Requiring students who drive to a site to remain in their vehicles for the duration of internet usage
- Requiring students who walk or take public transportation to a site to remain at least six feet away from others and urging them to wear a mask or a mouth/nose covering
"It's our duty. If we have an opportunity to help somebody, we absolutely should, as a business," Sabean said. "It's not about the companies, it's really about the community coming together, figuring out we're all distanced apart, and one thing that's great about the internet is it helps us all stay connected."
If you're in a position to help children in need gain access to online services and continue their schooling, visit ConnectKidsNow.org to donate.