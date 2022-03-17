Increased property taxes and sewer/water fees and a cutback of unfilled Wilmington Police Department positions are among the items in Mayor Mike Purzycki's proposed FY 2023 Budget.
The mayor introduced his $176.9 operating budget Thursday, saying the city has been hurt by revenue declines due to the pandemic and evolving work-from-home policies.
Purzycki is proposing a 7.5% property tax increase, the first in six years, and a 5% increase in sewer/water rates. The median increase for Wilmingtonians for each would be $52.20 and $33.84, respectively.
Combined, those two increases would raise about $5.6 million for the city, which the mayor said has been suffering from less people working downtown.
Wilmington has seen a loss of $1.5 million in wage tax collection, $1.6 million in red light camera fines, and $800,000 in real estate tax appeals.
Including other areas, Purzycki said the city is expecting a loss of up to $7.8 million from last year's revenues.
Purzycki is proposing spending $7.8 million in ARPA funds to cover the COVID-related losses in those areas, but also eliminate 14 city positions, including four in the mayors office, seven vacancies in the police department, and cutting the authorized strength of the department down three to 312.
The budget would also add $700,000 to boost the Wilmington Clean Streets Program, while working with Council, Purzycki said they are planning to set aside up to $8 million for violence reduction measures.
Wilmington City Council will begin their public hearings on the budget during the last week of March. They must pass the new budget in time for July 1, 2022.