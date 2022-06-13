Kids in the Northwest section of the city saw a new outdoor attraction unveiled Friday across the street from the Wilmington Police Athletic League.
"Bring the kids up, because that's what today's about. It's about them," said state Sen. Darius Brown Friday, June 10, 2022. "They are our main attraction this afternoon...as we celebrate today."
Thanks to a $1.2 million investment made into the Wilmington PAL in 2021, Brown said the organization was able to purchase the lot across from the center. Then, through generous "sweat equity" and investments from community partners Discover and KABOOM!, a playground grew from the minds of children.
"This place base was designed by the kids at the PAL. My friend Jennifer came down a few months ago and met with the kids. They drew their dream playgrounds. They told us exactly what they wanted. We met with our designers and they said I think we can make that happen--and they did," said Vicki from KABOOM. "This is the playground that the kids from the PAL wanted, and that promotes belonging. And we're thrilled about it. When you see something that you had a voice in, especially as a child, you know that this is your space, and you belong here."
Which is exactly what the children in this community--what every child in every community--deserves, said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long. A safe space where they can enjoy playing outside with their friends. She called it an obvious funding choice.
"This is a true investment of Delaware dollars," she said. "Our young children are the future, and where we are."
Perhaps greater than the celebration of a space to play was the unquantifiable and immeasurable impact it would have intangibly on the lives of children who would now have such a safe space, said County Executive Matt Meyer. He referenced his time teaching math to sixth and seventh graders at nearby Prestige Academy.
"Every day after school, at least half my children came to this PAL, came to this Police Athletic League," he said. "When something goes wrong around here, we read about it in the newspaper. But when something goes right in this playground, we may never read about it. But that's why today is a celebration."