Wilmington's Police Chief is facing a little less competition in his search to take over the department in Saint Louis.
Melron Kelly, Deputy Chief of the Columbia South Carolina Police Department, has withdrawn his name, meaning Wilmington Chief Robert Tracy is now competing with the interim St Louis Police Commissioner along with the chief of Norfolk Virginia for the job in Saint Louis.
Tracy announced during his interview last week he will step down as Wilmington's chief, whether he gets the Saint Louis job or not.
Saint Louis officials have said they plan to hire their next police commissioner by the end of the year.