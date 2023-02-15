The ongoing reassessment of property throughout Delaware is starting in Wilmington next week.
Michael McFarlane, senior appraisal project supervisor at Tyler Technologies, told Wilmington City Council that the first step of their work in the city will begin on Monday, in the Highlands, 40 Acres, and Trolley Square neighborhoods.
Tyler is tasked with inspecting 212,500 parcels in New Castle County, in the first mass reassessment in Delaware since 1983.
A 2020 Delaware Chancery Court ruling judged Delaware's property tax system "unconstitutional," setting in motion a reassessment process in all three counties, with the findings being effective in 2025.
The assessed value of the home is used to get real estate, school and other taxes.
Whether it leads to an increase or decrease in taxes will come down to the percentage of the value compared to the averages in the region.
If a home is assessed at a relatively lower rate to its actual value versus another home that might have been assessed fairly accurately already, the first home would pay higher taxes, while the second will see a neutral, or perhaps a drop.
McFarlane told council that interior inspections will not be necessary, unlike instances when a property owner requests a reassessment and they have access to real-estate data such as MLS to sort out bathrooms, bedrooms, finished basements and other influencing factors.
"We conduct an exterior inspection, and to be very technical here, we employee that is called an extraordinary assumption that the condition of the exterior and the condition of the interior are the same."
Analysis of the inspections is expected to run through late 2024, followed by an opportunity to appeal the reassessment decisions in one-on-one conversations before the findings and new values become codified.
Councilman Vincent White, a 25-year real estate veteran and former CEO of the Delaware Association of Realtors, said he has concerns over biases, especially in poorer sections of the city, especially after being told Tyler only requires a two-year systemic bias training.
"Two-hour training on these biases, although well-intended, doesn't get me the comfort level of ensuring that, even in a data-driven model, that these biases won't permeate that model."
McFarlane said any biased-base accusations would fall on him.
"That means I've failed at my job, because I didn't accurately reflect the market," McFarlane said. "My job is to accurately reflect the market of the real estate, and not of the individuals who might occupy those homes."
McFarlane said when the inspections begin, residents can expect to find workers in Tyler-branded, construction-style vests or winter jackets; he added they'll be using personal vehicles with a Tyler car magnet that includes a number to the Tyler office.
Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver attempted to persuade McFarlane to postpone the start of the Wilmington inspections until council could hold community meetings over the type, but McFarlane did not commit to any changes in a timeline.
According to the plan, Tyler would move in March to reassess properties in the Triangle, Ninth Ward, Brandywine Village, Harland Park, and Brandywine Hills neighborhoods, with Eastlawn, Prices Run, Northeast, East Lake, 11th Street Bridge, and I-495 corridors to follow
McFarland did not give a more specific timeline and will wait to see how the first wave of inspections went before getting a sense for how long it would take them to work through the city.
McFarland was asked about any projects similar to New Castle County and how it affected tax rates.
He mentioned a recent assessment in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where some tax bills went 50% up or down, but that those were extreme cases; he said any individual changes would most likely come on a micro-level based on a home's condition compared to similar neighbors.
New Castle County has pledged to not raise additional tax revenue from the reassessment, although the total pot of money could be shifted up or down based on the reassessment.
While New Castle County will be revenue-neutral, what is unclear is how Wilmington homeowners will make out. Possible tax bills could increase or decrease based on the assessment, with Wilmington being thrown in the same pot as southern New Castle County, which has seen an explosion in housing costs and value since the construction of Delaware Route 1, built well after 1983.
Wilmington City Council also pushed McFarlane on why they have not sent more information out to residents about the upcoming inspections. McFarlane said Tyler would commit to producing more literature, including bilingual materials, as they make their way through the city.
Wilmington was involved in the Chancery Court lawsuit, saying they lost $126 million over three years due to residents filing tax appeals over outdated assessments.