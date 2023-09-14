The proposed decrease in Wilmington's parking violation fine appears to be stuck in neutral.
Last October, Mayor Mike Purzycki announced a proposal to reduce typical parking violations from $40 down to $25.
Eleven months later, a budget cycle has completed, and the only legislation City Council has even introduced is one from Councilwoman Maria Cabrera that would drop fines from $40 to $30, and even that hasn't been touched by the Finance & Economic Development Committee since it was introduced in May.
During his budget address in March, Purzycki said Wilmington would lose $535,000 if the parking fines were reduced by $15, plus an additional $750,000 in reduced parking violations and booting fees if less workers continue to enter the city.
"To a lot of people that doesn't make any difference but to a lot of folks it does. We're trying to find the sweet spot and we think this feels right and we've had support from members of Council on it," Purzycki told WDEL last October when announcing the proposed $15 reduction.
Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby said she spoke with the Mayor's Deputy Chief of Staff John Rago Wednesday ahead of a Fines and Fees Task Force meeting for an answer why the promise has not come to fruition.
"Now they're going back on it saying that they cannot do $25 parking tickets because they're going to lose too much revenue off of giving people tickets."
In the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, Wilmington anticipated $2.8 million from parking fines, and another $3.8 million in red light revenues, which was a reduction of $1.6 million as the city has overestimated the amount of tickets the 10 new cameras have produced.
Wilmington's red light camera fine is $110, and can jump another $30 if it isn't paid within 90 days.
Task Force member Coby Owens said Wilmington should be looking in other areas to cover the potentially reduced fine structure.
"They're trying to build a revenue stream based on fines and fees and not actually doing their job of bringing new revenue streams into the city of Wilmington."
Wilmington's budget discussion said the city was expecting to bringing in $7.8 million less in total revenues from a year ago, which helped lead to the 6% property tax increase.
Last October, Purzycki said he was aware what a parking reduction fine could mean to the budget.
"We know there is going to be a reduction of revenue to some extent, but you can't let people feel victimized by a system that looks that its only objective is to raise money," Purzycki told WDEL News.
During Wednesday's committee meeting, Darby also said she had a discussion with Rago about increasing the fine threshold for a vehicle to be booted or towed above $200, but that there would likely be no movement.
There was also concern about the fact that towed vehicles that are not recovered could be sold within 60 days, without the owner's knowledge.
The Fines & Fees Task Force is planning to meet every three weeks until its recommendations are due to Wilmington City Council.
Councilwoman Cabrera, who is also on the Task Force, said as they continue to search for data on whether fines are being handled equitably and fairly, that at some point, the City does need some income from the fines category.
"It's important for us to understand that this is one of the ways in which the city pulls money in to pay for what the city needs to. Revenue does not just come from this, but a lot of it does."
FY '23's budget had 3.8% of General Fund Revenues coming from Fines, which is down from 4.9% in the FY '22 budget.