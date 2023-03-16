Wilmington's proposed FY 2024 budget includes increases in the water/sewer rates along with boosts to hotel and event ticket taxes.
Mayor Mike Purzycki $183,133,711's budget is an increase of 3.5% over last year, but does not include a property tax increase after last year's 6% hike.
Last year's sewer/water rates went up 5%, and Purzycki said the Unitilities Citizens Advisory Board called for a 6% increase, that his budget chipped to 5.7%, along with 6% for stormwater.
"A reality we must get used to is that, based on the long-term capital needs of our aging sewer and water infrastructure, without external revenue sources, our water fund will require increasing rates on a fairly regular basis."
Purzycki lauded the 1.5 million visitors to the Chase Fieldhouse and 1 million visitors to the Wilmington Riverwalk, but some of them pay be asked to leave more money in the city going forward.
The budget calls for a $1 ticket tax for all events in the city, along with a 1% hotel tax increase to 3%, and other increases in fees. The added revenue is expected to bring $4 million annually into the city.
That additional money could offset a projected $1.4 million decrease in fine revenue next year.
The City is projecting to lose $535,000 as a result of the proposed parking fine reduction from $40 to $25, and an additional $750,000 in less parking violations and booting fees as less workers work in the city.
Purzycki said the city will have a "short-lived surplus" this year, but said it could be as soon as FY 26 that "the bills will come due," insisting on that as the reason for the additional taxes on city events and lodging.
Council President Congo said he wants to know how those fee increases will affect businesses and visitors.
"It sounds good, it sounds easy, but I want to hear back from the community on how they think it will affect them."
Congo also questioned of going without a property tax increase this time around could just be adding to a tax burden down the line.
"I know no tax increase sounds great, and that's the goal, but I'm not sure that's the best approach. Would we be smarter and better off taking little smaller increments instead of one big hit?"
During his speech, Purzycki touted the $20 million in ARPA funds spend to build or redevelop houses on the East Side, and is calling for the state to spend $1.5 million to redevelop Herman Holloway Park.
Wilmington City Council will begin holding their budget hearings on April 3, with the ratified budget due by June 30.