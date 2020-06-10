The Wilmington Riverfront Concert Series will not take place in 2020 due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 reopening plans.
The Riverfront Development Corporation announced the series, which has gone on for over 20 years, could not be done as it is not clear when gathering limits would become conducive for outdoor concerts.
“While the state’s current reopening plan will allow for public outdoor gatherings, the safety of Riverfront guests remains a top priority of the RDC, and limiting concert guests enough to ensure safe distancing proved to be too difficult to continue on for this summer”, RDC Marketing Manager Joe Valenti wrote in a statement. “Our decision was a difficult one, but ultimately one that we felt was necessary. We look forward to resuming the popular tradition on the Riverfront in 2021!”
Music is still expected near the Riverfront as the Grand offers a drive-in concert series in the Frawley Stadium parking lot in July.