Wilmington's pools and spray parks are officially set to open for the summer!
Those looking to cool off can head to any of the city's publicly available pools starting Monday, June 21, 2021. They will remain open for two months, through August 17th, on a schedule available here. Spray parks are already open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week and will remain open through Labor Day.
Pools opening next week include:
- Eden Park Pool, on New Castle Avenue
- Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center (formerly Prices Run Pool), at 26th Street and Speakman Place
- William “Hicks” Anderson Center, 5th and Madison streets
Spray parks opening next week include:
- Helen Chambers Park, 6th and Madison streets
- Judy Johnson Park, 3rd and Clayton streets
- Mack Park, West 6th Street and North Ford Avenue
- Father Tucker Park, 9th and Lincoln Streets
- Kosciuszko Park, 601 South Franklin Street
- Woodlawn Park, 4th and Ferris streets
The Foster Brown Pool at 7th and Lombard streets is currently undergoing repairs and is scheduled to open in the last week of June. The P.S. DuPont Middle School Pool at 701 West 34th Street won't open until July.