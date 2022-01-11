An elected official in Delaware wants to increase the opportunity for low-income families to find housing, and to do that, she's presented an idea in a bill to provide aid to landlords who take on such a risk.
"Obviously, housing needs and housing issues had been really brought to light in a really, really strong way by the pandemic," said state Sen. Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman (D-Wilmington). "I think that probably drove some some emphasis that we have as legislators on housing issues."
This legislative session, Lockman will introduce Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 167, which addresses some concerns for landlords who take on tenants that might inherently come with added risk. The idea arose from feedback received while she worked on Senate Bill 90 last session, which sought to close gaps in Delaware's Fair Housing Act.
"One of the pieces of feedback that we were hearing from housing providers, in the conversations about [SB90], were some of these concerns about the impact of accepting voucher holders that they can encounter, some of the challenges about struggles with getting tenants in, tenants perhaps leaving early, damages that might be encountered in having folks as tenants," Lockman said. "While we think that may not be as overwhelming of an issue as sometimes is portrayed, we felt that there is truth there, that is very worth being accommodated so that we can be fair to those who are providing this housing, and give them an opportunity to make sure that they're not taking on all the risk of housing folks who hold vouchers and do come, in many cases, with more risks than the average non-voucher-holding tenant
There are about 6,500 people in Delaware who utilize assistance to keep them safely housed, and Lockman believed that issue may be even larger than the numbers currently reflect. While Lockman said government-sponsored rental assistance programs might be perceived as carrying more risk for landlords, she wanted to create a way to show them they are also supported by the government, and perhaps grow that space so more landlords offer more types of housing.
"There probably could be more that we don't even even know of; [6,500 reflects] kind of who we have 'on the roll.' But oftentimes, those lists are kept at a certain level of just, what's realistic for us to be able to get people into housing in the next couple of years. So we think that that the problem is maybe even bigger than we understand," she said. "Currently, we are only seeing I think about 36 units available for every 100 renters with low-income voucher eligibility that are out there. So we definitely have a problem with availability and access and there's a lot of different things that we as policymakers can do to improve on that. I think this is just one initial step that will make a lot of sense to help housing providers create more availability to folks who hold those vouchers."
While Lockman wants to address landlords' assumption of risk, they also need to find from where the money to back this fund will come. Nothing is off the table currently, particularly the use of federal funding like CARES Act money and ARPA funds that have come into the state with designated uses required, but for now, she's settle for simply getting the bill passed in the immediate and hammer out the details as they work on the legislation.
"We have been working with the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA), who will administer the fund, and so it'll really be up to them and they have all the the expertise and experience with the authorities to come up with the necessary rules and things to make sure that they can can cover what will be needed to be done," Lockman said. "The federal funds that are available right now, and other opportunities, are certainly possibilities, but nothing's set in stone yet. I think really we need to get the the bill passed, so our state housing authority can go ahead and move through their process of adopting all of the rules and regulations necessary to set up that design. I think there'll be more information to come. We need to actually just pass the bill to allow for the creation of it."
The act itself would see the DSHA--sole administrator for the Landlord Mitigation Fund--set a maximum amount landlords could be compensated for or reimbursed through the fund, and cover a variety of expenses incurred, based on tenancy and claim. The current iteration removes maximum values and limitations initially set forth by legislators. The passage of SS1 for SB167 would be just the beginning of Lockman hopes will be significant meaningful work addressing this type of issue.
"There's a lot of details to this bill, and other housing bills, but I just hope that folks can appreciate that. We have legislators who are really looking at a lot of different aspects of our affordable housing problems," she said. "I think that many of us really do see stable housing as such a key to quality of life and opportunity for Delawareans, and I hope this is just one of our initial steps in doing a lot more in this space."
