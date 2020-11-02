"It's really about providing exposure to green energy initiatives and opportunities such as vertical farming, agriculture, technology, solar panels," said The Warehouse CEO Logan Herring. "We're also bringing to bear a vehicle-to-grid bus, which is...an electric bus that, when it's charging at night, delivers power to the grid. I believe it's one of the only buses in this area of its kind--or it will be once we get it delivered in the beginning of 2021."
The Warehouse, a "collaborative, one-stop, state-of-the-art," 43,000 sq. ft. facility, is a center "for teens, run by teens." More than 150 Delaware youths participate in the decision-making that drives the progress of the group. Herring said a new partnership with Delmarva Power will provide these children with access to opportunities they wouldn't have had otherwise.
"This is new to all of us. I haven't been exposed to it, so this is definitely a new concept I think is pretty much foreign in low-income communities," Herring said. "[But] we don't measure our success by what we haven't had in communities such as Riverside. We want to compare everything we're doing to to any area, whether it's a low-income or the most affluent areas; Delaware or the country."
The partnership brings investments from Delmarva Power to help fund, build, and operate new special initiatives at The Warehouse, including an indoor, vertical-grow agricultural pod, known as the Ag Pod, which will allow teens in the program to provide an acre-and-a-half worth of vegetables to the community every couple of weeks.
"These are very cutting edge technologies...that these teenagers from Wilmington will get to experience--and, quite frankly, even though I've been in the utility industry for a long time, I have not seen some of this technology--particularly the agricultural pod, which is just fascinating," said Glenn Moore, of Delmarva Power. "It's just fascinating to me, so I'll be just as excited to look at it and see...how it goes. It will be very interesting."
Moore said the new investments are as much about the future of the area as they are about the immediate experience provided by having them available for exposure. More youth familiar with the technology means more future workers who are knowledgeable of the trends in energy.
"Workforce development in this arena in the state is paramount to what we do," Moore said. "We obviously are looking for good, talented folks but the community as a whole is looking forward to it, and anything we can do that elevates their knowledge and understanding of this type of technology [is important]. We all know that battery storage is coming, the electrification of vehicles, that this kind of food desert occurs in Wilmington. It just seemed like a perfect match."
The teens who will benefit most from this program were part of the decision to pursue the partnership. Herring said, and they're very excited about it.
"We don't debut anything to our teams. Our teams are a part of everything that we do from inception," Herring said. "They're on our board--the co-chair at The Warehouse is a 17-year-old senior in high school, we have a teen executive committee, we've been employing teens for two years now. As a matter of fact, our teens have been employed with The Warehouse longer than all of our adult staffing, and the number of teens that we have doubles our adult staff. So everything that we do at The Warehouse follows our tagline 'For teens, by teens.'"