DELDOT announced Sunday morning that the Winchester Bridge over the Christina River in Wilmington will be closed till 5:30 p.m. due to equipment issues.
The agency announced the closure at about 10 a.m. Sunday.
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 1:41 pm
DELDOT announced Sunday morning that the Winchester Bridge over the Christina River in Wilmington will be closed till 5:30 p.m. due to equipment issues.
The agency announced the closure at about 10 a.m. Sunday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.