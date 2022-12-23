A Wilton-area man is facing several drugs-and-weapons related charges following an investigation into alleged deals at his residence.
Delaware State Police said members of the Governor's Task Force carried out a search warrant this week and were able to arrest 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez. Police said the search turned up quantities of various pills as well as two handguns, which Gonzalez was prohibited from possessing.
He was being held at Young Prison on $39,500 secured bond.
State Police also said Gonzalez tried to run away from troopers and attempted to dispose of evidence.
State Police released the list of what was recovered during the search:
a Taurus 9mm handgun, a Taurus .380 handgun, 94 Oxycodone pills, 44 Alprazolam pills, 25 Amphetamine pills, 12 Ecstasy pills, 6 Lorazepam pills, 3 Suboxone Strips, and 1 Methadone pill.
Gonzalez was transported to Troop 2 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Semi-Automatic Weapon by Person Prohibited and a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)- 3 counts
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – 5 counts