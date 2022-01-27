Following Gov. John Carney's $4.9 billion budget proposal for Fiscal Year '23, Delaware's minority party caucus leadership reacted to the outline Thursday evening.
"I appreciate the governor started with, what he referred to as a 'discipline of budgeting,'" said Delaware House Minority Whip Timothy Dukes. "He referred to the executive order that he signed concerning the 'smoothing account.' I'm glad that he has followed through. I would refer to that as almost like an additional savings account."
Every Republican leader attending the press conference January 27, 2022, to provide reaction to Carney's proposal found something they liked about his presentation, and on the whole, he was unanimously graded in the C to C+ range.
Praise for the focus on environmental initiatives like open air and farmland preservation came from Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, echoing sentiments from his reaction to the governor's State of the State address, where the idea was first mentioned. Additionally, investments in education were praised by Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn.
"He's allocating $45 million in deferred maintenance to University of Delaware, DelState, and DelTech, as well as technology upgrades. Those are badly needed," Pettyjohn said. "Our state service centers, state hospital, all the state buildings that we have could use significant upgrades, and take care of some of that deferred maintenance that's out there. I do like what he's doing with some of the economic development--$30 million in Strategic Fund and the $10 million in Site Readiness, Transportation Infrastructure Fund got $10 million as well. And then the Graduation Lab Space. Those are investments that are going to pay off in the future, and that's something that I really support. I think we should be putting money into that on a regular basis."
Knowing some of these pools of funding weren't going to last forever, Rep. Ruth Briggs King (Georgetown), a member of the Joint Finance Committee, said she liked to see the governor planning ahead.
"This current windfall we're having is not sustainable. We're getting a lot of benefit from federal dollars coming in, but we need to be able to fund programs and other needs in the future and that money will be will be gone probably after '25 or '26. So, glad to see that the governor has maintained his promise and is putting money aside," she said. "There's some good things there."
But there was also plenty the Republican leaders didn't like. Briggs King, who voted against SB15--which gradually raises Delaware's minimum wage to $15 an hour--said those in the private sector seeing Carney's efforts to increase state worker compensation might be resentful.
"I think it's sort of hard for some Delawareans, when they see the move for the state to make all employees a $15 an hour minimum wage, and they're not there yet," she said. "Technically, our working families are paying for increases for workers in the state. So, I look for some type of of equity, if you will, there. When I think about our working families and how much they have endured during COVID, and we look at the surplus money we have in the state, we really need to say, 'What are we doing? Can we reduce this?' The personal income tax, can we reduce some of the realty transfer taxes, and look at our corporate fees? Because some of these are not sustainable and we need to be looking at what we're doing for working families who have struggled through this."
Pettyjohn also stated he'd like to see reductions in those same taxation areas for private citizens, especially personal income and realty transfer taxes. And Hocker noted to the point regarding state worker wage compensation increases that it didn't seem like a helpful bump.
"Investing in state workers--there is a statewide worker shortage...big time in the private sector," Hocker said. "And when he said he was going to give a 2% raise the state workers with a 7%+ inflation, they're not getting ahead too fast. And talking about the worker shortage in the state government, to me it's going to create an even a larger state worker shortage."
At the end of the day, with so much federal assistance coming into Delaware, Dukes said it was hard to find many flaws with the plan. He said it's hard not to support a $5 billion budget when the state's getting $1 billion in aid.
"When you have that amount of money coming in, and watch where it's funneled to the different departments, when you have money, you solve a lot of problems, but you also create problems in how you spend it," Dukes said. "I appreciate what the governor gave us. I felt that it did lack in presentation of where we're going in the future. We spent a lot of time today listening about what has happened, and where money came from. But now, really, the work starts this coming week when Joint Finance meets, and they begin to deep dive into this budget. Then we really begin to look at it and do a real analysis of it."