Tractor-trailers toppled 080420
Mike Phillips

A powerful wind gust during Tropical Storm Isaias flipped over tractor-trailers, closing southbound Route 1, near Harris Road, in Townsend, for a time Tuesday.

At least three trucks flipped onto their sides in the span of about 450 yards as the storm roared through.

Tractor-trailers topple 080420

"You can see the power of that wind when it came through, here in one swoop," said NBC10 reporter Tim Furlong. 

A straight line of damage including trees down was also visible in that area. The National Weather Service will determine what officially came through the Townsend/Odessa area.

Tractor trailer flips 080420

A billboard was destroyed and the siding was removed from another building.

Siding ripped off 080420

One driver needed emergency assistance being removed from a truck.

Storm damage 080420

Heavy structural damage to a storage building across from where the tractor-trailers flipped in high winds in Townsend.

Some of the current road closures due to downed trees and poles as of 11:27 a.m. 

  • Marl Pit Road in Middletown
  • Cedar Lane Road in Middletown
  • Route 896 by Summit Airport
Storm damage 080420

More storm damage in the Townsend area

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.